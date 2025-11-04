Cristiano Ronaldo admits he plans to retire 'soon' & opens up on future after football as hopes of Man Utd return are dashed

There will be lots of calls for Ronaldo to stay in football when he eventually does hang up his boots, with a wealth of expertise and experience to share. But coaching, management or executive roles within the sport don’t appear to appeal to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Nothing will compare to the adrenaline we have for football to score a goal," Ronaldo explained, revealing that retiring from football will finally give him the time to pursue other things.

"But I have other passions. [When I retire] I'm going to have more time for me, have more time for my family, to raise my kids. I want to be more a family person, more present. Also, to have my own hobbies. I like to see UFC, the fights. I like padel. I like and I want to learn more about my companies.

"I'll never be a [full-time] YouTuber, of course, but I want to be there. I'm going to spend more time on that to learn. I think I'm going to do funny things and things I'm not used to doing before. Because I live football 24 hours [each day] to do the right things and perform."