Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo's miracle goal isn't enough! CR7 scores with his BACK but Al-Nassr held by Al-Ettifaq after brace from ex-Liverpool hero Georginio Wijnaldum
Al-Nassr register comeback win
Al-Nassr were dealt an early jolt as their left full-back Saad Fahad was shown a direct red card in the fifth minute of the match for a nasty foul. The Saudi international had caught opposition's Madallah Alolayan on his calf with a poor challenge and the referee gave him the marching orders. However, the official soon checked the decision with VAR and after a prolonged check, the red card was overturned and Fahad was cautioned with a yellow instead.
Al-Ettifaq then broke the deadlock somewhat against the run of play as the club captain and former Liverpool star Wijnaldum converted a brilliant finish. The Dutch midfielder received a through ball in the Al-Nassr from a quick counter-attack and made a solo run into the penalty area before launching a long-range shot which went straight into the goal.
After conceding the early goal, Al-Nassr went all guns blazing but they were unable to make the final runs in the opposition's box. Ronaldo worked hard upfront but was unable to have a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.
Jorge Jesus' side came out as a completely different unit after the break as they took only a minute to equalise. Former Chelsea attacker Angelo Gomes cut in from the left side and found Felix with a pass on the edge of the box and the Portuguese forward found the back of the net with a well-placed grounded shot.
Seven minutes past the hour mark, Ronaldo finally got his name on the scoresheet, albeit accidentally, as Al-Nassr finally took the lead. Felix attempted a shot on goal from inside the box and the ball got deflected off Ronaldo's back and went into the net.
Al-Nassr's celebrations, however, were short-lived as Wijnaldum completed his brace with yet another clinical finish to earn his side a crucial point and end Ronaldo and Co's 10-match winning streak in the Saudi Pro League.
- Getty Images Sport
The MVP
On a night when both Ronaldo and Felix had their names on the scoresheet, it was Netherlands international and ex-Reds star Wijnaldum who stole the show with two brilliant goals in each half. The Dutchman led his team from the front and inspired them to stage a late comeback and walk away with a point.
The big loser
Former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez had a night to forget as he was at fault for both of Wijnaldum's goals, especially for the first one. The Spaniard was in charge of marking the Dutchman as he galloped towards the penalty area but the centre-back did very little to stop Wijnaldum from taking the shot, which resulted in the opening goal.
- Getty Images Sport
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Advertisement