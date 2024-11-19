Cristiano Ronaldo 'would love to return to Man Utd' due to Ruben Amorim 'connection', claims ex-Red Devils team-mate

Cristiano Ronaldo would “love to return to Manchester United” if “friend” Ruben Amorim believes that he can “help”, claims Louis Saha.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Two previous spells taken in at Old Trafford

Ex-Portugal team-mate in charge of Red Devils

Into final year of contract with Saudi side Al-Nassr Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱