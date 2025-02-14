This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi, Inter MiamiGettyImages
Tom Hindle

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among the five soccer players named in Sportico top 100 paid athletes in the world

L. MessiC. RonaldoInter Miami CFAl Nassr FCMajor League Soccer

There is a strong soccer presence in Sportico's ranking of the world's top paid athletes, with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the top five

  • Sportico's top 100 athletes includes 12 soccer players
  • Lionel Messi the only MLS presence in top 100
  • Cristiano Ronaldo ($260million) makes nearly double No.2 Stephen Curry
