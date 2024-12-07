Cristiano Ronaldo GFXGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Could Cristiano Ronaldo reunite with Jose Mourinho?! Fenerbahce boss responds to transfer links with Portuguese superstar

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FCTransfersFenerbahceSuper LigSaudi Pro League

Jose Mourinho addressed speculations about a potential reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Fenerbahce.

  • Mourinho brushed aside Ronaldo reunion reports
  • Veteran forward nearing the end of Al-Nassr deal
  • The manager is happy with his options at Fenerbahce
