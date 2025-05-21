FBL-KSA-NASSR-KHALEEJAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Cristiano Ronaldo, you lucky boy! Jhon Duran bails out wasteful CR7 after dreadful penalty miss - but Portuguese superstar ultimately converts as Al-Nassr edge Al-Khaleej

Al Nassr FCC. RonaldoAl Nassr FC vs Al KhaleejAl KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueJ. Duran

Jhon Duran bailed out a wasteful Cristiano Ronaldo after a dreadful penalty miss as Al-Nassr edged out Al-Khaleej to keep their ACL Elite hopes alive.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Al-Nassr beat Al-Khaleej 2-0
  • Ronaldo scored after missing from the spot
  • Duran was the brightest spark on the pitch
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches