Cristiano Ronaldo's final bow? Al-Nassr star scores in season finale but club fail to secure AFC Champions League elite place as Portuguese icon edges closer to exit
Al-Nassr lost 2-0 to Al-Fateh and missed out on the final Champions League Elite spot, in what could potentially be Cristiano Ronaldo's final game.
- Al-Nassr lose final SPL game of the season
- Lose out on AFC Champions League Elite
- Ronaldo scores in potential final Al-Nassr game