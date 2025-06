Cristiano Ronaldo is, like eternal rival Lionel Messi, ready to "cash in" with a World Cup win, while being tipped to grace the 2034 finals.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Fired Portugal to Nations League final

Showing no sign of slowing down at 40

Ready to compete for global crown in 2026 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱