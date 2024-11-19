Cristiano Ronaldo brutally told Lionel Messi wins GOAT debate 'by far' as Angel Di Maria insists Argentina team-mate 'doesn't need to do anything extra to be the best'
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told why Lionel Messi wins the GOAT debate “by far”, with Angel Di Maria explaining what makes Argentine icon “the best”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- All-time greats have 13 Ballons d'Or between them
- Have broken countless records down the years
- World Cup winner gets nod from fellow countryman