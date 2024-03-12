Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr 2024Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after horror miss in AFC Champions League defeat to Al Ain as he insists Al-Nassr will 'find a way' to salvage season despite seeing another trophy route closed off

Cristiano Ronaldo vowed to "bounce back" after Al-Nassr's exit from the AFC Champions League quarter-final.

  • Ronaldo vows to bounce back after ACL exit
  • Lost to UAE Pro League side Al-Ain
  • Missed a sitter from three yards distance

