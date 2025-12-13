CR7 is Fast & Furious! Vin Diesel teases that Cristiano Ronaldo could appear in latest film in street race movie series

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to upload a photo taken alongside sporting icon Ronaldo, while fuelling speculation of a potential collaboration between the pair as he confirmed that the filmmakers had “written a role for him” to appear in the next Fast & Furious movie.

The next instalment in the series will be Fast & Furious 11, believed to be called Fast Forever, and is billed as the finale to the iconic saga which has been running since 2001. The street racing phenomenon may bring its final offering to screens in 2026 despite recent delays, meaning that time is running out for Ronaldo to become a part of the film in time for its release.

The 40-year-old Al-Nassr striker has been expanding his off-field empire in preparation for life after football, as one of the biggest and most well-known celebrities on the planet. A pivot into the acting industry as one facet of his future career would come as no surprise, particularly as Ronaldo already announced the launch of his own film studio, UR•MARV, alongside director and producer Vaughn, in April 2025.