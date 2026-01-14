Conor Gallagher joins Tottenham! Ex-Chelsea star completes €40m transfer to Blues' London rivals Spurs from Atletico Madrid

Speaking to the club's media channels, Gallagher said: “I'm so happy and excited to be here, taking the next step in my career at an amazing club.

“I wanted to be a Spurs player and thankfully the Club felt the same. It was very easy, it happened very quickly and I'm ready to get on the pitch.

“I know how great the fans are, I’m really happy to be a part of it here and want to create special moments and memories together.”

Head coach Frank added: “Conor is a top midfielder, who we have worked tirelessly to add to our squad.

“He is still young, so has plenty of room for improvement, but also has huge experience across the Premier League, La Liga and with the England national team.

“Conor has captained teams so will bring leadership, maturity, character and personality to our dressing room, while his running power, pressing ability and eye for goal will strengthen us in a key area of the pitch.

“I’m excited about working with him every day and I know the fans will love what he will bring to the team.”

More to follow...