Ruben Dias Maya JamaGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Confirmation of Ruben Dias & Maya Jama romance? Man City star shares cryptic photo from New Year celebrations amid links to Love Island host – who has ruled out recoupling with Stormzy

R. DiasManchester CityShowbizPremier League

Manchester City star Ruben Dias may have confirmed his romance with Love Island host Maya Jama after sharing a cryptic photo on social media.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pair spotted dining together in Ibiza
  • Appear to have cosied up at sunset
  • No official word from either party
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱