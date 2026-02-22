'He is so complete' - Pep Guardiola in awe of Man City star Nico O'Reilly after Newcastle brace

O’Reilly recorded two of those efforts, either side of an equaliser from fellow England World Cup hopeful Lewis Hall, and ultimately saw City to three priceless points. He may have been an unlikely hero in the eyes of some, but has been pushed into a more advanced midfield position - having often operated at full-back - and his exploits are coming as no surprise to his manager.

Guardiola told TNT Sports of home-grown star O’Reilly: “Nico gives us in the middle that physicality that we need. He now plays in his position. He has always played that, he is so complete and so young. I am really pleased the academy produced these incredible players, Nico, Phil [Foden], Rico [Lewis].”

Ex-City defender Joleon Lescott was another quick to hail O’Reilly’s performance, alongside his ability to fill multiple positions on the field. The former centre-half told BBC Sport: “I think as a young player you want to play and you'll say yes, I'll play anywhere. But when you're given the opportunity in such an incredible team at such a vital stage of the season, you're given the opportunity to play in your best position because the manager trusts you to influence the game like he has done. That will give him so much confidence.

“I think he is [becoming undroppable]. Again, it's easy to recognise that because he's scored two goals today but in previous games he's shown athleticism and when the team has lacked legs transitionally, whether going forward or back he's shown he can recover and he was good tonight going in behind.”