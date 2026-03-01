Coleen Rooney admits it is annoying having Wayne at home and lifts lid on ups and downs with Man Utd legend

The Rooney legacy continues at Old Trafford, with sons Kai and Klay both currently enrolled in the Manchester United Academy. Kai, 16, is already making waves in the youth ranks, following in the footsteps of his father. Coleen, who spent years watching Wayne from the stands, now finds herself as a "soccer mum," often seen on the sidelines with her deckchair and coffee. She believes their experiences in the professional game will help guide their children through the pressures of the sport.

"It’s nice that we know what to expect. And we can try to guide him. Obviously it’s his life, his passion — he can decide what he wants to do. But I think it’s good we’ve got the knowledge," she noted regarding Kai’s development. On her son's ability to handle the spotlight, she added: "He’s lived it from a young age. When we used to go to matches when he was younger, he’d get a lot of people coming up saying, ‘Oh, are you Wayne Rooney’s son?’ But he’s strong minded, always has been. I’ve got no worries in the way he deals with it."