Is Cole Palmer injured? Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino explains surprise decision to substitute 16-goal forward when protecting narrow lead at Sheffield United
As Chelsea were rocked by a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, in-form forward Cole Palmer was subbed off while Chelsea were in the lead.
- Chelsea draw 2-2 against Sheffield United
- Palmer subbed of before end of the game
- Pochettino reveals why 21-year-old was taken off