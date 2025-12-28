Cole Palmer fires blank in front of new girlfriend as Chelsea star hooked during home loss to Aston Villa

Naturally, Villa boss Unai Emery was thrilled his team came away with a victory that looked very unlikely in the first half. But an Ollie Watkins brace cancelled out Joao Pedro's opener, a turn of events that extended Villa's winning streak to 11 in all competitions.

The Spaniard said, "We kept the same game plan we had at the first half, but the first half they were playing fantastic. They were dominating. We couldn't get the ball easily. We were defending low, we are defending well. We didn't concede corners, only one corner and they score. But we needed to be passionate and try to keep being resilient and we were speaking after the first half in the dressing room. Normally we could improve like we did because they were pushing a lot in the first half and in the second half we knew we could have our momentum, as well to control the game better than the first half.

"We were getting better but we needed to change some fresh legs and as well different players. And of course every play in the second half after when they win the match their impact was very fantastic and necessary."