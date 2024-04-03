Cole Palmer Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Just reward for Cole Palmer! Chelsea's shining light in miserable season set for bumper pay rise months after signing from Man City

Cole PalmerChelseaPremier League

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is set to be rewarded with a pay rise after impressive performance in his maiden season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea set to reward Palmer with a pay rise
  • Currently earns £80,000-a-week
  • Has scored 16 times for the Blues this season

Editors' Picks