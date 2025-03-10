Club World Cup scouting report: Why dynamic stars such as Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham make Real Madrid favorites in expanded 32-team field

The European giants, led by a trio of Ballon d'Or hopefuls, are among the top contenders to take home the trophy this summer

Real Madrid are favorties to win pretty much every competition they enter. Or, at least, that's the expectation. Carlo Ancelotti's side have enjoyed immense success both domestically and in Europe in recent years. And a Club World Cup is expected to be no different. They would seem to have one of the stronger squads in contention, and with the buzzing attacking trio of Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo, can beat anyone on their day.

Perhaps the only thing to hold them back is a beleaguered defense. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao - two vital starters - won't be fit by the time the competition rolls around in June, having sustaining severe knee injuries. That might not bode well in the big games.

Still, this is Madrid. And Madrid tend to find a way to win - summer, fall, winter or spring.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field. First up is Real Madrid, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Spanish giants ahead this summer's tournament.