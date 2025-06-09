New Zealand v United StatesGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

‘Look in the mirror’ - Christian Pulisic's father fires back at USMNT legend Landon Donovan over Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

L. DonovanC. PulisicUSACONCACAF Gold Cup

The Milan star's father addressed the on-air comments about Pulisic, reminding Donovan he took a sabbatical in 2013 ahead of the 2014 World Cup

  • Landon Donovan calls out Christian Pulisic on FOX broadcast
  • Milan star's father responds on social media
  • Reminds Donovan he took sabbatical in 2013, ahead of 2014 WC
