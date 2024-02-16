Christian Pulisic hails ‘big win’ after USMNT forward stars in AC Milan’s Europa League thrashing of Rennes

Getty ImagesRichard MillsChristian Pulisic hails ‘big win’ after USMNT forward stars in AC Milan’s Europa League thrashing of RennesChristian PulisicAC MilanRennesAC Milan vs RennesEuropa LeagueChristian Pulisic was delighted with AC Milan's "big win" over Rennes in the first leg of the Europa League knockout round play-off tie.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMilan beat Rennes 3-0 in Europa LeagueLoftus-Cheek and Leao score in first legPulisic thrilled with 'big' play-off tie win