Christian Eriksen set for 'fairytale' ending to his career with three-year deal at European giants lined up - as MLS and Saudi also circle Man Utd star
Christian Eriksen could be given the chance to see out his career at his former club, Ajax when his contract at Manchester United expires next summer.
- Eriksen eyeing 'fairytale return' to Ajax
- Danish star could be offered three-year deal
- United unlikely to offer midfielder new contract