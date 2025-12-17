Chelsea women's player ratings vs Wolfsburg: Lucy Bronze and Sam Kerr step up to secure automatic quarter-final qualification in come-from-behind Champions League win

Chelsea headed into their trip to Germany knowing they had already booked themselves a place in the knockouts, but they still needed a positive result to ensure automatic progression. Things didn't start well for the visiting Blues, however, as a defensive howler allowed veteran striker Popp to score the opener, but Lionesses star Bronze came up clutch to head in the equaliser. By the hour mark, Chelsea were sat in fourth - the final automatic qualification place - with results elsewhere going their way.

In the end they didn't need help from other teams as they found the winner they needed to seal a place in the top four when Kerr headed in her first goal in over a month to hand Sonia Bompastor's side the points, though the visitors did have to survive a few late scares - including a shot coming back off the crossbar - before they could celebrate both the victory and finishing third in the league phase.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from AOK Stadion...