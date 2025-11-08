+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arsenal 1-1 ChelseaGOAL
Matthew Judge

Chelsea women's player ratings vs Arsenal: Hannah Hampton makes a mess of it! Lionesses goalkeeper's error costs Blues after USWNT sharpshooter Alyssa Thompson's moment of magic

Chelsea equaled the longest unbeaten streak in Women’s Super League history as they were held to a controversial 1-1 draw with title rivals Arsenal on Saturday afternoon. Alyssa Thompson’s opener was cancelled out by Alessia Russo's late strike in a breathless match which saw Sonia Bompastor’s Blues match their own 33-game unbeaten league run at the Emirates Stadium.

In another blistering start from Chelsea, winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd hit the post before Thompson scored her side’s seventh goal in the opening 15 minutes of league games this season, chipping Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar with a wonderful finish. Bompastor’s side almost had a second when Van Domselaar parried Catarina Macario’s effort onto the crossbar, with Wieke Kaptein unable to convert the rebound from close range.

However, as has been custom this season, Chelsea’s scintillating start soon fizzled out as Arsenal grew into the game, almost pouncing on careless moments in possession from first Hannah Hampton and then Mille Bright before the break. The hosts picked up from where they left off in the second half and thought they had levelled when Gunners striker Stina Blackstenius pounced on Niamh Charles’ poor clearance, but the goal was controversially chalked off for handball. Chelsea will argue justice was served, however, as replays later showed they should not have conceded the corner which led to the disallowed strike.

As the most-played fixture in WSL history wore on, Arsenal continued to push and probe and they were finally rewarded when Chelsea goalkeeper Hampton failed to keep out Russo's last-gasp leveller, though replays would later show that the forward looked offside in the build-up. There was still time for one more final twist as substitute Frida Maanum thought she had won the fiery encounter for Renee Slegers’ side, but her goal was ruled out for offside. However, replays would later show that the midfielder looked onside as she coolly slotted past Hampton.

The result ensures Arsenal - who are fourth and still five points behind leaders Chelsea - remain in the title race, while fellow contenders Manchester United slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa on the same day. Meanwhile, second-placed Manchester City have the chance to go top when they travel to Everton on Sunday.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Emirates Stadium...

  • Arsenal v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (4/10):

    Almost put Chelsea in trouble with a sloppy pass, before Bright mopped up with a last-ditch challenge in the first half. She then failed to keep out Russo's last-gasp strike, getting a hand to it but not doing enough to keep it out.

    Lucy Bronze (5/10):

    Lining up at right-back, having operated at centre-back against London City Lionesses, she showed signs of rustiness in her battle with Arsenal's Caitlin Foord.

    Nathalie Bjorn (5/10):

    Every time compatriot Blackstenius looked to have the better of her, the Sweden defender would recover, getting something on the ball to snuff out the danger. She almost scored an own goal, however, with an air shot late on.

    Millie Bright (5/10):

    Now with the joint-most appearances in WSL history (210), the captain was generally composed but there was a five-minute spell in the first half when she was careless in possession.

    Niamh Charles (4/10):

    The left-back got away with one as her poor clearance was pounced upon by Blackstenius, whose goal was controversially chalked off for handball. She then struggled up against Arsenal substitute Olivia Smith.

    • Advertisement
  • Arsenal v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Wieke Kaptein (5/10):

    Had the chance to score in the first half but her header was saved from close range, before failing to slip in Kaneryd during a promising counter-attack.

    Keira Walsh (7/10):

    Dictating the tempo as always, she set Thompson on her way to scoring with a crisp through ball in the build-up.

    Erin Cuthbert (6/10):

    Cool-headed in the middle of the park, the Scotland international rarely gave the ball away, giving Chelsea a trusty platform to build on.

  • Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (8/10):

    In an electric start to the game, she hit the post within the first two minutes before setting up Thompson for Chelsea's goal.

    Catarina Macario (7/10):

    Combining clever link-up play with terrific strength in flashes, the Arsenal defenders struggled to contain the USWNT forward, before her influence waned.

    Alyssa Thompson (8/10):

    Driving forward with terrific speed and guile, she played a one-two with Kaneryd before lobbing Van Domselaar for Chelsea's strike.

  • Arsenal v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Ellie Carpenter (6/10):

    A second-half substitute, she powered forward whenever she could, using her experience to aid the visitors.

    Sam Kerr (6/10):

    Replacing Macario late on, she provided an outlet for Chelsea, who were reduced to counter-attacking as the match wore on.

    Oriane Jean-François (N/A):

    Unable to make an impact as a late substitute.

    Sandy Baltimore (N/A):

    Brought on too late to influence the game.

    Sonia Bompastor (7/10):

    Shuffling her deck by making five changes, Bompastor watched on as Thompson repaid her faith with a super goal. The introduction of Australia duo Carpenter and Kerr proved helpful, too.

WSL
Arsenal Women crest
Arsenal Women
ARS
Liverpool FC Women crest
Liverpool FC Women
LIV
WSL
Chelsea FC Women crest
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
Everton Women crest
Everton Women
EVE