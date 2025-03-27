Chelsea women's player ratings vs Man City: Lauren James steals the show as Blues complete ruthless Champions League comeback to set-up blockbuster Barcelona semi-final

The Lionesses winger was electric all night as Sonia Bompastor's side kept their quadruple dream alive with the perfect response to a first leg defeat

Until this week, it had been seven years since a team had come back from a two-goal deficit in a Women's Champions League knockout tie. Then, just 24 hours after Arsenal snapped that run by thrashing Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium to seal their place in this year's semi-finals, Chelsea followed suit at Stamford Bridge, bouncing back from a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last week with a ruthless 3-0 victory that keeps their quadruple dreams firmly alive. Like London buses, as they say.

Unlike the Gunners' triumph, though, there was little jeopardy in this comeback. Whereas it took until the second half at the Emirates on Wednesday night for a goal to come, Chelsea bagged all three of theirs before the interval. Sandy Baltimore kickstarted things with a sumptuous strike after just 14 minutes and from there, the Blues had all the momentum. Hannah Hampton was forced into a couple of strong saves in the first period but most of the action was down the other end, as Nathalie Bjorn hit the post with one header and saw Vivianne Miedema clear another off the line, before she looped one over the Dutchwoman to level the tie up.

It was fitting that it was Lauren James, electric all night, who created the goal that made the difference in the end. Alert to a loose pass from Leila Ouahabi, the winger pounced in a flash, drove down the right and cut the ball back from the onrushing Mayra Ramirez, whose wastefulness stood out when Chelsea lost the first leg of this tie. She made no mistake on this occasion, though, picking out the far bottom corner to send the Blues into the semi-finals of the Champions League again, where they will face the side who crushed their dreams at that stage last year: Barcelona.

