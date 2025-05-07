Chelsea urged to swerve 'gimmicky' Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Club World Cup as Premier League legend aims 'he doesn't run' dig at Al-Nassr superstar
Chelsea have been urged not to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, with Premier League icon Chris Waddle aiming a dig at the Al-Nassr star.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea told not to sign Ronaldo
- Ex-PL star took a dig at Portugal legend
- Blues play first Club World Cup game on June 16