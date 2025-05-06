Chelsea learn two potential FIFA Club World Cup opponents after Leon's appeal to be reinstated rejected by CAS
Chelsea will face either LAFC or Club America as the last team in their FIFA Club World Cup group after Club Leon remained removed on appeal.
- CAS rejected appeal from Leon, Pachuca & Deportiva Alajuelense
- FIFA had disqualified them for breach of multi-ownership rules
- Playoff will decide who will take vacant place