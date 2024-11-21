Moises Caicedo babyInstagram (@moises_caicedo55)
Chelsea star Moises Caicedo welcomes baby girl with girlfriend Paola Salazar

Chelsea star Moises Caicedo has announced the birth of his baby girl with his girlfriend Paola Salazar.

  • Ecuadorian midfielder becomes a father
  • Birth of baby girl announced on Instagram
  • Caicedo in fine form for Chelsea this season
