Chelsea's 'soft' players savaged by ex-Blues defender William Gallas as he takes aim at Todd Boehly's 'mess' and calls for struggling Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked

Chelsea's 'soft' players savaged by ex-Blues defender William Gallas as he takes aim at Todd Boehly's 'mess' and calls for struggling Mauricio Pochettino to be sackedRitabrata BanerjeeGettyChelseaMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueChelsea legend William Gallas slammed Todd Boehly for the club's mess and called for sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGallas slammed Chelsea owner Todd BoehlyCalled for Pochettino's sackingChelsea 11th in the Premier League