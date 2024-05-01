Mauricio PochettinoGetty
Harry Sherlock

Chelsea set to be without 14 PLAYERS for Tottenham clash as Thiago Silva & Axel Disasi add to injury woes

ChelseaTottenhamChelsea vs TottenhamPremier LeagueMauricio Pochettino

Chelsea will be without as many as 14 first-team players for their London derby against Tottenham on Thursday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Blues face Spurs in high-stakes London derby
  • Both teams have European ambitions
  • Chelsea struggling to manage injuries
Article continues below

Editors' Picks