Chelsea's project has led Enzo Maresca to another winter slump: Immature Blues were never Premier League title contenders - and recruitment negligence has them in a Champions League scramble again

The first half of 2024-25 went swimmingly for Chelsea for a couple of key reasons. Maresca, perhaps most importantly, built on the foundations laid by predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, whose own iteration of the Blues ended up finishing only five points off a Champions League spot despite the mixed reviews of his one-season tenure. The west Londoners lost only twice in the Premier League before Boxing Day - at home to champions Manchester City on the opening weekend, and then away at eventual title-winners Liverpool in October.

But Chelsea were also boosted by playing in the six-match league phase of the Conference League, rather than the eight-match gauntlet of the Champions League this term. While their domestic contemporaries were away battling the continent's best, Maresca was able to rotate en masse to face the likes of FC Noah, Astana and Shamrock Rovers. His first-teamers were fitter and fresher than the others at the top of the Premier League, while Cole Palmer wasn't even registered in Europe until the knockout stages.

This term, Maresca has found it tough juggling with the increased importance of fixtures every three or four days as opposed to splitting his squad into two for different competitions. That's before we even begin to think of the repercussions of their lengthy Club World Cup campaign over the summer, which left them without much of a pre-season to build up fitness and sharpness again.

The Athletichave calculated that Maresca has already made a whopping 119 changes to his starting line-ups in 23 games to date this season, which is a high among Premier League clubs, and the squad is already wilting physically.

"I think tonight, first XI, we had inside the pitch eight, nine players that they play against Tottenham, they play against Barcelona, they play against Wolves, Arsenal," the Italian said after Tuesday's defeat to Atalanta. "So if you see the five changes that we did compared to Bournemouth, it's different. The ones that play tonight are the ones that are playing almost all the games."