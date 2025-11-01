Chelsea player ratings vs Tottenham: Moises Caicedo delivers a midfield masterclass while Joao Pedro ends goal drought to settle derby in Blues' favour

A stop-start opening half-hour, largely due to injuries, saw Chelsea fall into the game's first chance. Pedro Porro's sloppy clearance hit Alejandro Garnacho and rolled fortuitously into Pedro's path, only for the Brazilian to be thwarted by Guglielmo Vicario when one-on-one with the Tottenham goalkeeper.

But Chelsea's No.20 didn't make the same mistake twice and the Blues went ahead moments later. Micky van de Ven was robbed of possession by Moises Caicedo deep inside his own half, and the Ecuadorian squared for Pedro to roll into the net.

Chelsea battled their way through an attritional second half and should have doubled their advantage in added time when Jamie Gittens skied an effort, before Pedro was again denied by Vicario. Nevertheless, that mattered little as Spurs were unable to muster a single meaningful chance and Enzo Maresca's men secured the three points.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...