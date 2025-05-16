Chelsea player ratings vs Manchester United: Marc Cucurella, you beauty! Left-back scores vital winner after moment of inspiration from resilient Reece James as Enzo Maresca's men edge closer to Champions League qualification

The Spaniard powered in a brilliant header to give Enzo Maresca's side an important victory at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella scored perhaps the most important goal of Chelsea's season on Friday evening as his header gave the Blues a 1-0 win over Manchester United, keeping them in charge of their own Champions League destiny.

The Blues knew that they had to win to make sure qualification was in their own hands and now they know that a win on the final day against fellow European hopefuls Nottingham Forest will secure a top-five finish.

After 15 minutes, United thought they had the lead through Harry Maguire, as the defender met Bruno Fernandes' ball in with a fine finish into the top corner. A VAR review followed, however, and the goal was ruled out for offside.

Reece James came closest for the Blues in the first half around 10 minutes later, as he sent a curling half-volley from range at goal, and was only denied by the post. He set pulses racing again, for the wrong reasons, on the stroke of half-time, as he required treatment after appearing to jar his ankle.

James recovered to press on, and he played a starring role in the opening goal, spinning Alejandro Garnacho and floating a superb cross into Marc Cucurella, who had ghosted in at the back post and headed beyond Andre Onana.

Noni Madueke had a fine chance to double the lead shortly after but his sliced finish ended up in the crowd, before Chelsea successfully ran down the clock through seven minutes of injury time.

