Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Cole Palmer, what happened?! Blues superstar goes missing as Robert Sanchez spares Enzo Maresca's blushes in Goodison Park stalemate

The in-form England international turned in a completely anonymous display, as the Blues were disappointed on Merseyside.

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, as Enzo Maresca's side were left frustrated throughout by Sean Dyche's men.

On the half-hour mark, a superb corner delivery was headed against the post from close-range by Nicolas Jackson. The ball came to him quickly, but it was a dreadful miss. With the ball bouncing away, Jordan Pickford slid in on Malo Gusto, leading to a penalty shout, but VAR rejected the appeal.

Everton tested Robert Sanchez in Chelsea's goal before half-time, forcing an excellent save from the Spaniard with a low 20-yard drive.

Sanchez was once again at his reflexive best after the restart, stopping Jack Harrison's close-range effort with his feet.

In the 76th minute, Everton looked poised to take a deserved lead, but Tosin Adarabioyo made a superb, stretching block to keep Chelsea's clean sheet intact.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Goodison Park...