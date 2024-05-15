Chelsea player ratings vs Brighton: Cole Palmer inevitable & Christopher Nkunku back in the goals as Blues survive needless Reece James red card to continue Europa League push

A clinical attacking display gave Mauricio Pochettino's side a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Seagulls and edged them closer to Europe

Chelsea may ultimately be the most confusing team in the Premier League this season, but Wednesday evening's 2-1 victory over Brighton was a showing of confidence and composure for the most part - and a glimpse of what Mauricio Pochettino's squad looks like at near-full strength.

Cole Palmer continued his ridiculously impressive debut campaign for the Blues, opening the scoring in the first half with a lovely flicked header. The assist, provided by ex-Brighton man Marc Cucurella, was just as good, as the Spaniard had one of his best performances of the season.

Substitute Christopher Nkunku didn't take long to truly announce his return from injury. The France international netted the eventual winner, sweeping home a controlled finish after a pinpoint cross from fellow countryman Malo Gusto.

In the 86th minute, though, chaos descended. Chelsea captain Reece James was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Joao Pedro after a lengthy VAR check. With 10 minutes of stoppage time added, Brighton went on an attacking tear - with Danny Welbeck finding the back of the net in the 97th minute.

Chelsea did hold on for another crucial win, though, despite the recklessness from James putting them in an uncomfortable and dangerous spot to close out the match. Due to their superior goal difference, the Blues are all-but guaranteed European football next season.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from American Express Stadium...