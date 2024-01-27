'His legacy is massive' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino sends glowing tribute to departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Peter McVitie
GFX Jurgen Klopp Mauricio PochettinoGetty/GOAL
Juergen KloppChelseaLiverpoolPremier LeagueMauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino admits he was "sad" to hear that Jurgen Klopp will step down as Liverpool coach at the end of the season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Klopp announced Liverpool departure
  • Pochettino asked for reaction to news
  • Chelsea boss amazed by German's legacy

Editors' Picks