Chelsea want Lena Oberdorf! Blues looking to sign Wolfsburg and Germany superstar regardless of who replaces Emma Hayes in managerial hotseat

Ritabrata Banerjee
Lena Oberdorf of VfL WolfsburgGetty Images
Chelsea are eyeing a move for Germany and Wolfsburg star Lena Oberdorf to strengthen their midfield.

  • Chelsea want Wolfsburg's Oberdorf
  • Want to strengthen their midfield
  • Signing being eyed regardless of who replaces Hayes

