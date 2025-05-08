FBL-EUR-C4-CHELSEA-DJURGARDENSAFP
Chelsea can't be stopped! Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on target as Enzo Maresca's side edge closer to silverware with Conference League semi-final win against Djurgarden

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired Chelsea to a narrow 1-0 win as they edge closer to silverware with a Conference League semi-final win against Djurgarden.

  • Chelsea won 5-1 on aggregate
  • Dewsbury-Hall sealed the tie in the first half itself
  • Back in a European final for the first time since 2021
