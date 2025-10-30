Chelsea make key decision on future of divisive defender as Enzo Maresca & Co. plan ahead

The Blues’ ownership has made it a pattern to extend young stars well before their contracts near expiry. It is a strategy designed to secure the club’s long-term core and ward off external interest. Gusto’s current deal already runs until 2030, but the new agreement could push that even further, possibly by one or two additional years. It mirrors Chelsea’s recent moves with Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, both of whom were handed improved deals last year despite having long-term contracts in place. Similarly, Moises Caicedo is also said to be in line for a wage boost.

While James remains club captain and an icon at Stamford Bridge, Gusto’s emergence has eased the pressure on the Englishman, allowing Chelsea to rotate effectively without losing quality. The Frenchman’s maturity beyond his years has also impressed Maresca, who is said to be particularly fond of Gusto’s professionalism. However, Gusto is not intimidated by the presence of James and instead shares a healthy relationship with his senior colleague.

"Yeah, it’s important to learn from the top players," he told Stadium Astro. "We try to help the team as much as possible. When I’m on the pitch, when he’s on the pitch, when sometimes we’re both on the pitch, we try to help the team, and he’s a top guy. We talk a lot, between each other to give some advice and stuff sometimes. But yeah, I think we are both top players and I think top players have to play and show their best and that’s what we try to do."