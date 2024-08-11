Chelsea aren't remotely ready for Manchester City! Winners and losers as Lesley Ugochukwu's late leveller against Inter saves Enzo Maresca from another pre-season defeat

The Blues snatched a last-gasp equaliser in their final friendly before their Premier League opener but they remain worryingly inefficient

Chelsea needed a last-minute equaliser from Lesley Ugochukwu to avoid yet another pre-season setback, with the Frenchman coming off the bench to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Inter on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues bossed the majority of the game at Stamford Bridge but, as was so often the case last season, struggled to turn possession into goals and fell behind in the 26th minute when some slack defending allowed Marcus Thuram to break the deadlock with a thumping strike.

Chelsea continued to pile on the pressure in the second half, though, and claimed a deserved draw with what was almost the last kick of the game, as Ugochukwu fired home after the ball had dropped for him in the area.

Below, GOAL runs through all the big winners and losers from Chelsea's final friendly before they kick off their Premier League campaign against Manchester City next week...