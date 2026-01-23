Chelsea hit with £150,000 fine from FA after Aston Villa claimed bottle was thrown at their bench during December clash

Shortly after Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Villa in the Premier League on 27 December, 2025, a bottle was allegedly thrown towards Unai Emery's bench. Some of Villa's coaching staff were furious after being doused with water.

That led the FA to state: "Chelsea FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa FC on Saturday 27 December 2025. It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its players and/or other relevant personnel positioned around the technical area after the final whistle did not behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or abusive way. Chelsea FC has until Monday 12 January 2026 to provide a response."

Now, Chelsea have found out the result of this investigation.