Raheem Sterling Noni Madueke ChelseaGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

'A lot that people don't see' - Chelsea fans slammed for ‘harsh and unfair’ Raheem Sterling criticism by Blues youngster Noni Madueke

Raheem SterlingNoni MaduekeMauricio PochettinoChelseaPremier League

Chelsea youngster Noni Madueke has defended Raheem Sterling after the veteran came in for heavy criticism from the Blues faithful.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sterling booed by fans against Leicester City
  • Madueke slams fans for veteran's treatment
  • Pochettino calls for calm with FA Cup run possible

Editors' Picks