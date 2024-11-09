Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer SeriesGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

How Chelsea are set to make an eye-watering £66 MILLION loss on Kepa Arrizabalaga next summer as he prepares for Stamford Bridge exit

K. ArrizabalagaChelseaTransfersBournemouthPremier League

Kepa Arrizabelaga could leave Chelsea for as little as £5 million next summer due to a release clause in his contract.

  • Goalkeeper joined Chelsea for £71m in 2018
  • Has struggled to make lasting impact in west London
  • Clause could see him make permanent Cherries switch
