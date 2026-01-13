Getty Images Sport
Chelsea cult hero N'Golo Kante in talks for shock return to Europe at one of Jose Mourinho's old clubs
Fenerbahce swoop in for French midfielder
Kante, one of the most universally loved footballers of his generation, could be set for a surprise return to European football this month. Reports emerging from France suggest that Fenerbahce have launched a determined bid to bring the 34-year-old to Istanbul, hoping to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding his future in the Saudi Pro League.
According to L'Equipe, the Turkish giants are eager to recruit the French international immediately, rather than waiting for his contract to expire in the summer. With the January transfer window open, Kante is now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs, but Fenerbahce’s ambition extends to securing his signature for the second half of the current campaign.
The Istanbul club are looking to bolster their midfield options with a marquee signing. Kante fits the bill perfectly: a player of immense experience, tactical intelligence, and a pedigree that includes almost every major trophy available in the sport.
Kante set for Turkey switch?
Fenerbahce have never been shy about targeting big names, and their interest in Kante signals a renewed intent to dominate domestically and compete in Europe. The report indicates that the club’s directors are prepared to utilise a significant financial war chest to tempt the midfielder away from the Middle East.
While many assumed Kante’s move to Saudi Arabia in 2023 signalled the winding down of his top-level career, his performances have remained at a high standard. He notably returned to the France squad for Euro 2024, proving he still possesses the engine and defensive awareness that made him a legend at Leicester City and Chelsea.
Fenerbahce’s strategy appears to be twofold: convince Al-Ittihad to sell for a nominal fee now to avoid losing him for nothing, and persuade Kante that a fresh challenge in the cauldron of the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium is the perfect twilight chapter for his career. The prospect of European football and the passionate Turkish fanbase could prove an alluring alternative to extending his stay in Jeddah.
Saudi champions desperate to retain star man
However, the transfer is far from straightforward. Al-Ittihad have no desire to part ways with one of their most consistent performers. Since arriving from Chelsea, Kante has been a pivotal figure for the club, bringing stability and class to their midfield.
The Saudi side are reportedly working hard to convince Kante to sign a contract extension. They view him as integral to their project and are keen to avoid the PR blow of losing a high-profile star back to Europe whilst he is still performing well. Yet, L'Équipe notes that Kante has "not responded favourably" to the initial offers of a renewal.
This silence has spoken volumes to interested parties. By holding off on signing a new deal, Kante has effectively invited offers, signalling that he is considering his options. If Al-Ittihad sense that he is determined to leave in June for free, they may be forced to consider Fenerbahce’s winter proposal to recoup some value, although financial necessity is rarely a driving force for the PIF-backed clubs.
A legendary career looking for a new chapter
During his seven years at Stamford Bridge, the tireless midfielder cemented his status as a cult hero and one of the Premier League's greatest-ever imports.
His trophy haul in London was exhaustive, including the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and the Champions League, where he was named Man of the Match in the final against Manchester City. His humility off the pitch, combined with his relentless work rate on it, made him a favourite not just among Blues supporters, but football fans globally.
Fenerbahce may be the first to show their hand, but they are unlikely to be the only suitors. A player of Kante’s calibre becoming available as a free agent in the summer - or for a reduced fee in January - is a market opportunity that few sporting directors will ignore.
With the 2026 World Cup in North America on the horizon later this year, Kante will be acutely aware of the need to maintain a high level of performance to remain in Didier Deschamps' plans for Les Bleus. While the Saudi Pro League has improved, a return to the intensity of European competition could solidify his spot in the national team for one last major tournament.
