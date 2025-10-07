Chelsea 'crying out' for Harry Kane! Enzo Maresca urged to launch sensational £57m transfer swoop for Bayern Munich striker

It’s worth noting that Spurs retain a first-option agreement on Kane as part of the 2023 transfer deal with Bayern. However, this only comes into play if Bayern agree to sell the striker and Kane himself wants a return to north London. Johnson has warned the striker off a potential reunion and instead advised him to join a club where he could win more regular silverware.

"I don’t think Harry Kane would want to go back to Tottenham. I think that story is finished for him and the club," he said.

"He left for a reason, to go and win trophies. He won’t really be able to do that at Spurs if he returns, so why would he go back now? I think for Kane, it doesn’t make sense, it would be like going back to a lit firework. It could blow up in his face. The situation is what it is, and he should keep moving forward in his career now."