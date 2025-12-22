Chelsea considering recalling impressive Borussia Dortmund loanee as Enzo Maresca struggles with Blues’ lengthy injury list

Chelsea have been facing an injury crisis in defence, with the likes of Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and several others unable to stay fit this season. As a result, head coach Maresca is weighing up whether to bring the young defender back from Dortmund early, to strenghthen his options heading into the New Year.

The Argentine centre-back missed Dortmund’s final two matches of the calendar year against Freiburg and Borussia Monchengladbach due to a thigh injury of his own, but that absence has denied him the chance to reach the required minutes that would prevent his parent club from being able to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

Anselmino arrived in Germany as part of the wider agreement that took Carney Chukwuemeka to the club as well, with Dortmund paying just over €20million for the 22-year-old. After an early injury setback, Anselmino established himself in a back three alongside Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton, and is quickly becoming a fan favourite in Dortmund.