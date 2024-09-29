'I didn't really watch him' - Chelsea star Cole Palmer reacts to being compared to Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp following four-goal showing in Brighton victory
Chelsea star Cole Palmer admitted that he "didn't really watch" Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp following a four-goal showing in Brighton victory.
- Palmer scored four against Brighton
- Was compared to PL legend Bergkamp
- Made an honest admission after a stellar display