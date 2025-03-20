Dario Essugo Geovany Quenda Sporting ChelseaGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Chelsea steal a march! Blockbuster €74m double deal for Geovany Quenda & Dario Essugo CONFIRMED by Sporting CP months before transfer window even opens

E. MarescaD. EssugoG. QuendaChelseaSporting CPPremier LeagueLiga PortugalTransfers

Chelsea have completed the signing of Sporting's Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo in a combined €74 million deal as confirmed by the Portuguese club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea complete double deal with Sporting
  • Sign Quenda and Essugo in €74m combined deal
  • Both starlets will join Chelsea in the summer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches