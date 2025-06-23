Revealed: Chelsea, Arsenal & Bayern rebuffed in Bradley Barcola transfer pursuit as PSG stance on out-of-favour winger emerges

Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola has drawn interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich - but Les Parisiens do not plan to sell him.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern rejected by PSG

Had shown interest in PSG's Barcola

wLuis Enrique has winger in his plans for next season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱