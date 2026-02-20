Getty Images Sport
Chelsea announce new AI front-of-shirt sponsor
Chelsea have announced a global "multi-year partnership" with IFS, which they say is the "world's leading provider of industrial AI". Their shirts will subsequently feature IFS branding from this weekend, when the men's team face Burnley, and Sonia Bompastor's women play Manchester United in the FA Women's Cup fifth round.
The club said in a statement: "Chelsea Football Club today announces a multi-year global partnership with IFS, the world's leading provider of Industrial AI. As part of this commitment, IFS will be elevated to Principal Partner with immediate effect, featuring on our front of shirt for the remainder of the 2025/26 season — marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration that places advanced AI at the heart of football performance, operational excellence and fan engagement."
Who are IFS?
Chelsea's statement fleshes out detail of who IFS are, adding: "IFS, the world’s leading provider of Industrial AI software, enables organisations to deliver tangible results with AI by solving complex, real-world operational problems. The partnership will see IFS bring its software and market-leading AI agents to Chelsea to drive precision across the club’s operations, enhancing performance in almost every aspect of the club’s work.
"This partnership positions Chelsea at the forefront of football’s technological evolution. By harnessing the power of IFS AI to connect people, assets and intelligence in real time, the club is sharpening our competitive edge on the pitch while elevating the experience for millions of fans worldwide.
"For Chelsea, this agreement signals an intent to lead from the front — not only on the pitch but in how elite clubs are built and operated. By embedding advanced AI into our foundations, the club is reinforcing our long-term ambition to set the benchmark for performance and innovation in global sport."
Chelsea move on from Three
The Blues have not had a permanent shirt sponsor since telecommunications company Three ended in 2023. IFS will not stay as the front-of-shirt sponsor beyond the end of this season. Per BBC Sport, Chelsea want around £65 million ($87m) from their next permanent sponsor.
"We are incredibly proud to partner with IFS and leverage their leading edge AI software to help propel the club to even greater success," said Jason Gannon, Chelsea's president.
"This partnership is a statement of intent to keep leading in this field, harnessing the opportunities advanced technology brings and unlocking the power of AI to improve everything we do on and off the pitch."
Mark Moffat, chief executive officer of IFS, said: "In sport as in industry, the margins are small, the stakes are high, and the right decision at the right moment is everything. That’s what IFS Industrial AI delivers for the industries that power the global economy. Chelsea FC holds itself to that same uncompromising standard, and that shared ambition is exactly why we’re proud to be their Principal Partner."
What comes next?
Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League table ahead of this weekend's clash with Burnley. They are just one point behind Manchester United, who are in fourth.
Liam Rosenior has enjoyed a fine start to life in the dugout, and has said on his beginnings: "It can't really get any better can it? In terms of the Premier League. When you come into a new job at a big club, you want to make a good start. I think we've done that, I think we've got much more to go which is very exciting in terms of the potential of the team. As long as we keep improving while we're winning, that'll make me a very happy manager."
